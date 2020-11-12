18-year-old dies after being shot while driving on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Garfield Heights teenager died after being shot on the city’s East side Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland police said Marreon Bey was driving in the 1200 block of E. 84th Street around 3:30 p.m. when another male in his car shot him.
Bey then crashed into a tree, injuring a 17-year-old in his front passenger seat.
EMS transported Bey to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the shooter and a female in the car fled the area and remain on the loose.
Police added the murder may be drug related.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464 or Cuyahoga Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.