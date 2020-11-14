4 dead, 1 injured in the city after shootings, multiple homicide investigations underway, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple homicide investigations are underway after shootings left four people dead and one injured in the city over the course of Friday and early Saturday, Cleveland Police said.
You can read the breakdown below.
Homicide Investigation
Police said on Nov. 13 at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to 3406 E. 134th Street for a 63-year-old man shot. On arrival, the victim was found lying in a driveway with a GSW to his abdomen. Officers administered first aid until the arrival of EMS who continued care and transported the victim to UH where he was pronounced deceased. Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. On the scene, it was learned that witnesses reported seeing a male exit a blue vehicle, walk up to the victim, and shoot him. The male then returned to his vehicle and drove off. No arrests have been made. Detectives continue to investigate.
Police said the suspect is unknown at this time.
Homicide Investigation
Police said on Nov. 13, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to 3111 E. 93rd Street for a 31-year-old man shot in the parking lot of the Little Eagle Food Market. EMS arrived on the scene and began administering care to the victim. He was conveyed to UH where he was pronounced deceased. Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. No arrests have been made. This matter remains under investigation.
Police said the suspect is an unknown male.
Homicide Investigation
Police said on Nov. 13, officers responded to 7616 Colgate for an 18-year-old man shot. EMS arrived and conveyed the victim to Metro where he was pronounced dead. Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. On scene, it was learned that the victim had been shot inside of a vehicle that fled the scene after the victim was pushed out. This matter remains under investigation.
Police said the suspect is an unknown male.
Homicide Investigation
Police said on Nov. 14, at approximately 12:45 am, officers responded to 1560 Ansel for a 43-year-old man shot lying in the courtyard. On the scene, it was learned that a second victim was inside the building in an apartment. Upon entering the apartment, a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS arrived and both victims were taken to Metro where the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead. Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. On the scene, it was learned that the victims were inside an apartment with other females and children partying. Unknown males forced their way into the apartment and a fight ensued resulting in the 40-year-old man being shot. It is unclear how the 43-year-old man was injured.
The suspects are unknown at this time, police said.
Homicide investigators conducted multiple interviews. No arrests have been made. This matter remains under investigation.
