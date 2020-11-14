4 dead, 1 injured in the city after shootings, multiple homicide investigations underway, police say

Police said on Nov. 14, at approximately 12:45 am, officers responded to 1560 Ansel for a 43-year-old man shot lying in the courtyard. On the scene, it was learned that a second victim was inside the building in an apartment. Upon entering the apartment, a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS arrived and both victims were taken to Metro where the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead. Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. On the scene, it was learned that the victims were inside an apartment with other females and children partying. Unknown males forced their way into the apartment and a fight ensued resulting in the 40-year-old man being shot. It is unclear how the 43-year-old man was injured.