Video shows crash scene where Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on gun, traffic charges
caption (Source: Mahoning County Sherriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | November 17, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 1:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video shows the scene where Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. crashed and was arrested on a gun charge and various traffic violations.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol took Porter into custody after he crashed and rolled his 2020 Mercedes-Benz over in Mahoning County on I-76 early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, troopers found a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Mahoning County court records show the 20-year-old Cavaliers guard, also known as Bryan Porter, was charged with a felony count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle because the gun was loaded.

Troopers said Porter appeared exhausted, but there was no indication that he was impaired.

Porter was released from jail after posting $4,000 bail and pleaded not guilty during his Monday afternoon court hearing.

