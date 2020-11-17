Video shows crash scene where Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on gun, traffic charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video shows the scene where Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. crashed and was arrested on a gun charge and various traffic violations.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol took Porter into custody after he crashed and rolled his 2020 Mercedes-Benz over in Mahoning County on I-76 early Sunday morning.
According to investigators, troopers found a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana in his vehicle at the time of the crash.
Mahoning County court records show the 20-year-old Cavaliers guard, also known as Bryan Porter, was charged with a felony count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle because the gun was loaded.
Troopers said Porter appeared exhausted, but there was no indication that he was impaired.
Porter was released from jail after posting $4,000 bail and pleaded not guilty during his Monday afternoon court hearing.
