Ohio State Highway Patrol: ‘Impaired’ Ravenna mom crashes car, kills 3 and injures 5

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old Ravenna mom was driving while impaired when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon, killing three passengers, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said.
The crash killed two of Julianne Shead’s children, an unrelated passenger and also injured five other passengers, said troopers.
Shead’s daughters, Marlana Mullin, 22, of Streetsboro and Christine Shead, 12, of Ravenna were pronounced dead at the scene.
Evey Montecalvo, 12, of Ravenna, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shead, who is in critical condition, was driving her Chevrolet Silverado north on Peck Road in Shalersville Township around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she drove off the road, police said.
Troopers said not all of the passengers were wearing seat belts.
The impact of the crash ejected six of the eight people in the Silverado.
Her sons, Garret and Austin Shead, 14, of Ravenna, are at University Hospitals with serious injuries.
Her nephew, Matthieu Glass, 19, of Ravenna, is at University Hospitals with minor injuries.
And, Brandon Krotzer, 15, of Ravenna, has life-threatening injuries.
