Business partners launch ‘2 Days of Christmas Blessings’ to meet needs during pandemic

“Two of the kids asked for things to bless their parents with. And another child asked for a job,” Purnell said. “And then the other thing that blew me away was everybody wanted a set of headphones. (It’s) things we don’t think about (with remote learning). If they have four or five siblings that are in the home, you have dogs that are in the home or you may have a lot people living in your home, the distraction that causes, so they can’t even focus on their education. They didn’t ask for AirPods. They asked for headphones, and they made sure they said that.”