FBI releases photos of man wanted for robbing U.S. Bank in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man accused of robbing a Mentor bank.
The crime occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank, located at 6655 Center St. in Mentor.
Authorities said the man walked up to a teller, handed her a note and threatened to kill her if she looked around.
The suspect demanded all the money the teller had, and she complied.
The amount of money robbed from the bank is undisclosed.
The man then left the bank on foot. He took off in the direction of East, according to a FBI statement.
The suspect is described as standing 6 feet tall. He likely weighs between 200 and 210 pounds, the statement said.
Authorities said he appeared to be in his 30-40s.
He was wearing a black baseball style cap, black glasses, black surgical mask, black sweatshirt with a white stripe on each arm and black cargo pants, according to a FBI statement.
Call the Mentor Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI with tips.
Anonymous tips are accepted.
Reward money is available.
