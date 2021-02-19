Terry Francona opens up about another health scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even ongoing health scares won’t kill Tito’s sense of humor.
“I wasn’t all that mobile to begin with, so it’s not necessarily really killing my mobility,” Indians manager Terry Francona joked in a Zoom meeting on Friday.
The Tribe’s skipper was talking about his latest setback, which landed him back in the Cleveland Clinic last month.
“About the middle of November, I was getting treated for gout, which I’d never had before,” Francona said. “They kept telling me to be patient, take the medicine, and about the middle of January I was tired of being patient, so I flew back to Cleveland and saw the doctors at the Clinic and I had a staph infection.”
On the big toe of his left foot, requiring yet another procedure, in which they cut out some of the bone in the toe and put in cement. He’s currently in a boot and using crutches.
Francona has had multiple surgeries in the past six months, and this one hospitalized him for 10 days.
But Tito won’t be derailed.
“I always come back to, I have some people who are pretty close to me, even some in the game of baseball, that are going through things that are really serious. This is more of a pain in the neck, and I need to realize that.”
After missing most of last season, he’s just ready for baseball again, including the unknown.
“That’s part of the fun of showing up to Spring Training,” Francona said. “Everybody’s healthy, everybody’s record is 0-0. We’re gonna work to see how good we can get. That’s part of the fun of our job.”
It’s what keeps one of the game’s best managers going. Through all of the battles.
“I’m okay. I’m better than I was.”
