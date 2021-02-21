Cleveland mourns the loss of beloved police officer Erwin Eberhardt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The community is mourning a huge loss. Cleveland Police Officer Erwin Eberhardt died suddenly.
We’re told he suffered a fatal heart attack earlier this week.
His fellow officers still coming to grips with losing one of their own.
Jeff Follmer the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association remembered the late Officer.
The 53-year-old was one of the Officers of the Month nominated by the Cleveland Police Foundation in June of 2017.
“It hurts when you know people that you’ve known for a long time,” Follmer said. “You personally know them.”
Funeral arrangements for Eberhardt haven’t been released.
Follmer told 19 News about the unforgettable legacy Eberhardt is leaving behind for anyone who dreams to be an officer protecting the streets to keep us safe.
He was “an individual that was always smiling,” he said. “He was on the honor guard he taught at the academy.”
Complete strangers are paying their respects to the officer on social media sending thoughts and prayers to his family.
