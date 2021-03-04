COVID-19 vaccine booster in development, CDC issues new guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the fight against coronavirus, it’s a race against the virus variants believed to be more contagious.
More shots are becoming available as the first shots begin with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are working on a booster to help better protect against the virus variants.
“Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variant spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard earned ground we have gained,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director.
The CDC is expected to put out new guidance later this week for people who have been fully vaccinated, including a recommendation that they keep wearing masks in public and practice social distancing.
The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings with others who have been fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.