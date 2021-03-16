Doctors say the pandemic coming to a close might trigger some people who aren’t ready to get back to normal life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One year into Coronavirus & huge strides are being made every day to return to a Pre-Covid lifestyle.
Dr. Patrick Runnels, the Vice-Chair of Psychiatry at University Hospitals, told 19 News that might be triggering for some.
Especially now that people are used to working from home and not going to social events.
“They’ve internalized an incredible amount of risk as we all start going back that risk still feels really high to them and still perceive the risk really high,” he said.
Runnels adding that those who are introverted might experience some negative feelings associated with getting back to normal life.
This includes doing the daily commute to work again or interacting with a group of people they may not have seen for a long time.
“It’s not that they don’t also want to see people; it’s that the inertia is going to be hard to overcome because it’s comfortable to not be out in crowds,” he added.
In the end, Runnels wants you to know that if you are experiencing this empty feeling, it might be best to go through the transition slowly.
