Man convicted of badly beating police officer could be free by judicial release after serving 9 months in prison

Officer Bell was attacked by John Pugnea outside of his home on Lynn Drive. Pugnea tried to gouge the officer’s eyes out by literally putting his thumbs in her eye sockets while stating he would kill her. The officer followed Pugnea into his driveway after a 911 call about a road rage incident where the North Royalton man apparently threatened to kill other drivers back in August of 2019. Officer Bell said Pugnea had clearly been drinking as he pushed her to the ground and kept punching her in the head and face.