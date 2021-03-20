Cleveland: 26-year-old woman dead of gunshot wounds left on the I-77 north berm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police discovered the body of a young woman on the berm of I-77 north near the Woodland Avenue exit in the early morning hours Saturday.
The 26-year-old was on the ground on the highspeed berm, unresponsive, and not breathing when police arrived shortly before 1 a.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.
The woman, who had several gunshot wounds in her head and neck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple passersby at seen the woman and had called 911, according to police.
The homicide unit is investigating and has interviewed multiple people.
The woman’s death remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.