Ohio reports record 24-hour spike of COVID-19 infections with nearly 16,000 new cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,277 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,896,577 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 15,989 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 396,113 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 94,139 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 11,540 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

