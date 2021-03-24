U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of killing woman, dumping her on I-77 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a woman and dumping her body on I-77 near the Woodland Avenue Exit, was arrested Wednesday at a home in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
U.S. Marshals said Deandra Chisholm, 26, was found hiding in an attic inside a home in the 3300 block of Meyer Avenue.
Cleveland police said the body of Darnesha Johnson, 26, was located in the early morning hours on March 20 after several people called 911.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds to her head and neck.
“A senseless act of violence such as this will not be tolerated in the city of Cleveland or anywhere in our communities in Northern Ohio. Our task force will continue to work together with our local partners to ensure that as soon as violent fugitives such as this are identified, they are arrested and brought to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
