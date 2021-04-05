28-year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Kinsman Party Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified 28-year-old Tavarus Ellis of Euclid as the person who was shot and killed at Kinsman Party Center early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired outside the Kinsman Party Center in the 3200 block of East 93rd Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Cleveland police press release.
When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Ellis, lying in the parking lot outside the party center. Multiple people and vehicles were leaving the area.
Ellis, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, died at the scene, according to the release.
Preliminary information indicates Ellis may have become involved in a verbal argument after driving his vehicle into another vehicle, the release said.
A male was seen fleeing the area, according to the report.
No arrests have been made and the death remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Tipsters can provide anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
