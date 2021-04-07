Man found in Akron parking lot with mysterious injuries dies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man who was found injured in the parking lot of an Italian restaurant in Akron died, police said.
On March 15, employees at Parasson’s Italian Restaurant on Waterloo Road noticed an injured man in the parking lot leaning against the side of of a gray 2006 Saturn Vue.
EMS found the man bleeding from the left side of his face and arm. He was able to respond to paramedics, but seemed disoriented and couldn’t say what happened to him, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with various broken bones and facial cuts, all on the left side of his body.
Akron police said he died on March 18.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
At this time, police still don’t know where the man’s injuries came from.
They’re asking anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text your tips to TIPSCO at 274637.
