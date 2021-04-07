Richfield police officer demoted following off-duty car accident

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richfield police officer was demoted from sergeant to patrol officer after a one-car accident while he was off-duty.
Officer David Polak has been on paid administrative leave since the accident last July in Medina.
Chief Michael Swanson said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash and Richfield police and the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council Inc. (FOPOLC) handled the internal investigation.
Polak will return to duty, but no date was given.
