Police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is dead after he was shot near the intersection of East 63rd Street and White Avenue Monday evening.
The victim, Darryl Smith III, was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Officers were called to the area shortly at 9 p.m., according to a media release from the Cleveland police.
They found Smith laying on the south side of the intersection. He had been shot several times, according to the release. He died at the scene.
The homicide unit is investigating. Police say there are no suspects at this time.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.