Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland resigning from council

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland announced today that she is resigning due to health issues.
She was first sworn into office in Jan. 2006 and has represented the neighborhoods of Central, Kinsman, Midtown, and part of downtown.
Councilwoman Cleveland has served as Majority Leader in council and as vice chairwoman of the council’s Finance Committee.
She also chaired the Transportation Committee and sat for various others.
She is a graduate of East Technical High School and Case Western Reserve University where she earned her graduate degree in law.
Councilwoman Cleveland worked as an Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor and a Judicial staff attorney, as well as a magistrate in the Foreclosure Department of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
During her 15-year tenure, she worked on ridding the neighborhoods of abandoned properties while also pulling resources for affordable housing projects.
“We are losing one of the smartest and hardest-working members of this legislative body,” said Council President Kevin Kelley. “Phyllis will be truly missed and all of us here in City Hall wish her the best.”
Her official resignation will be Monday, May 3.
