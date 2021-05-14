Regal Cinemas reopens theatres Friday at 4 Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Popcorn is popping! The camera is rolling! Curtains are opening!
Regal Cinemas is reopening theatres Friday in Elyria, Hudson, Massillon and Medina.
With more than 500 theaters, Regal is the second largest cinema chain in the United States after AMC.
Masks are required at all times unless you are eating or drinking, according to Regal’s website. A mask will be provided if you don’t have one.
Seating is reserved at some locations with guests asked to leave open seats between groups.
Click here to check movie offerings and showtimes.
- Regal Cobblestone Square is located at 5500 Cobblestone Road in Elyria.
- Regal Hudson is located at 5339 Darrow Road.
- Regal Massillon is located at 175 Cherry Road NW.
- Regal Medina is located at 200 West Reagan Pkwy.
