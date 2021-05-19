Man runs 310 miles in 10 days, through Cleveland area, to help kids with congenital heart defects

“He was born with very complex congenital heart defect. We had him at the University of Michigan, and he had open heart surgery three-days-old,” Parker said. “(He) went on and proceeded to have a lot of complications. We lost him at two-months-old. He went into heart failure, and he passed away in April of 2019. So ever since then, my husband and I have pretty much just made it a point to raise awareness.”