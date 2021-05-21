U.S. Marshals arrest 30-year-old man for Canton murder

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder suspect of a shooting that killed a Canton man on Thursday is behind bars, Akron Police confirmed.
Chief Angelo said officers were sent to the 300 block of 9th Street NE around 10 a.m. on Thursday to assist Canton firefighters with an unresponsive man who was shot.
A representative with the Stark County Coroner’s Officer responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
Canton Police identified him as 38-year-old Michael Ernest Gates.
The chief said Canton Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder later that evening.
Less than 24 hours later, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Zachary Becker of Doylestown in Richville.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Meyer at 330-438-4413.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Stark County Crime Stoppers or Tip411.
