Cleveland police: 1 killed, 1 injured after robber shoots at fleeing victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery turned into a fatal shooting early Friday morning when a unknown suspect shot at two men as they fled, Cleveland police said.
The violent encounter happened before 3:15 a.m. near the 8000 block of Detroit Avenue.
The suspect is an unknown man, according to police.
A statement from police said he robbed a 42-year-old man at gunpoint. When the victim and a 36-year-old man tried to flee in a car, the suspect shot at them.
Both of the men suffered injuries, police said.
Officers found them at MetroHealth. The 36-year-old man died after being shot in the chest, police said. The 42-year-old man was shot in the arm.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.