Nest of endangered bird found near Ohio’s Lake Erie shore for 1st time in at least 80 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of birds listed as federally endangered have been found nesting in northern Ohio; the first time the species has been documented in the state in at least 80 years.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said two piping plovers were discovered to be nesting at Maumee Bay State Park in Lucas County.

According to the ODNR, the nest was found on the park’s inland lake beach. A portion of the beach will remain closed in an effort to protect the endangered bird and potential piping plovers offspring.

A piping plover is a sand-colored shorebird with orange legs that typically nest on open beaches. The Great Lakes population of the bird species has been federal endangered since 1986, meaning it is in danger of going extinct.

According to federal wildlife officials, no more than 32 nests have been recorded in a single year, most of which were documented in Michigan.

It is illegal to harass or harm migratory birds, their eggs, and nests.

