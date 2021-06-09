2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Nest of endangered bird found near Ohio’s Lake Erie shore for 1st time in at least 80 years

Piping plovers
Piping plovers(Source: ODNR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of birds listed as federally endangered have been found nesting in northern Ohio; the first time the species has been documented in the state in at least 80 years.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said two piping plovers were discovered to be nesting at Maumee Bay State Park in Lucas County.

According to the ODNR, the nest was found on the park’s inland lake beach. A portion of the beach will remain closed in an effort to protect the endangered bird and potential piping plovers offspring.

A piping plover is a sand-colored shorebird with orange legs that typically nest on open beaches. The Great Lakes population of the bird species has been federal endangered since 1986, meaning it is in danger of going extinct.

Welcome back to Wildlife Wednesday from your Ohio Division of Wildlife! If you haven't heard, Ohio is now home to a nest...

Posted by Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

According to federal wildlife officials, no more than 32 nests have been recorded in a single year, most of which were documented in Michigan.

It is illegal to harass or harm migratory birds, their eggs, and nests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby orangutan, Zaki, takes a nap.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby orangutan
Full summer schedule of concerts.
Live concerts are back in time for summer at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Khau Tran, standing where his driveway was, points to the house where the contractor was...
Man returns home to find driveway gone; Northeast Ohio contractor hasn’t responded for 5 months
Tevin Biles-Thomas (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury selection underway in second trial for Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people
Brown's Callie Brownson makes history as first female to coach an NFL position team
Cleveland Browns chief of staff pleads no contest to OVI; Coach Stefanski says she will keep job