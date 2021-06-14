2 Strong 4 Bullies
35-year-old man shot in Clark Fulton dies of his injuries

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was shot near the intersection of West 42nd Street and Sackett Avenue earlier this month has died of his injuries.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a Cleveland police media release.

On June 4 around 1 p.m., police responded to the intersection on reports of a male shot.

On the scene, they found A. Warner, 35, unconscious near a Volvo that had crashed into some garbage cans.

A witness said that the vehicle was traveling west on Sacket Avenue when it crashed, the release said. A passenger exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

A bystander pulled the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound in his neck, from the driver’s seat of the vehicle and rendered aid. He was taken to MetroHealth by ambulance, according to police, but died Friday.

The homicide unit is now investigating his death.

