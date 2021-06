CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What do you do when a cat turns 19 while in a shelter?

At Cincinnati Animal CARE you have a party, post pictures to social media, and watch it go viral.

Will someone please adopt Sammy?

Today is Sammy's 19th birthday, so we threw him a birthday party! pic.twitter.com/0aBCfbrjlz — Cincinnati Animal CARE (@CincyAnimalCARE) June 15, 2021

