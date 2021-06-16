2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
By Avery Williams
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning for Ohio drivers: Check the expiration date on your driver license, identification card and vehicle registration.

Starting July 1, you could be issued a citation or ticket for driving with expired documents.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill during the pandemic that extended the expiration dates of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

Expired documents are not valid past July 1, according to the bill and Ohio BMV website.

Click here to find your closest BMV location. You can renew your vehicle registration online through OPlates.

Customers can now reserve a spot in line before arriving to an Ohio BMV location

