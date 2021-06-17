2 Strong 4 Bullies
35-year-old man dies after being shot on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man died early Thursday morning after being shot in the head on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police were called out to the 9000 block of Holton Avenue around 1:50 a.m. for unknown trouble.

When officers arrived, they found Avis Thompson laying outside and bleeding from the face.

Cleveland EMS pronounced Thompson died at the scene.

According to police, there are no arrests.

