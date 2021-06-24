2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man gets 5 years in prison for helping Parma teen commit suicide

Duncan McElroy (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)/Ace Stenger (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison for helping a 17-year-old Parma boy commit suicide at the Brecksville Reservation on July 12, 2019.

Duncan McElroy was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and assisted suicide.

McElroy purchased a gun, drove down to the Metroparks and helped Ace Stenger shoot himself in the head.

McElroy then called 911.

Police said the two had established a relationship two weeks before the shooting, and McElroy had also tried to help Stenger kill himself on July 8, 2019.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy McDonnell said McElroy could also spend an additional two and a half years in prison if he doesn’t behave well.

