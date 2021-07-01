Akron Police release bodycam footage from night suspect shot victim before firing towards officers (GRAPHIC)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released the bodycam footage and 911 calls on Wednesday from the night a man shot a victim and in the direction of officers as he tried to get away, according to Acting Chief Mike Caprez.

The incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. on June 13 near the 2200 block of East Avenue.

Two officers were stopped in the parking lot of the Duchess Shoppe Gas Station when they heard multiple shots, police said.

Akron Police released the following 911 calls from those startled by the gunshots:

That’s when the officers saw the 32-year-old victim running from the suspect who was “actively shooting at him and in the direction of the officers,” police wrote in a news release.

Caprez said as officers saw the suspect standing over the victim on the ground, “you could see smoke from the muzzle of the gun and the gun still in the shooter’s hand as he turns to run.”

After police started chasing after the suspect, one officer fired nine rounds at the suspect, Caprez said.

The suspect escaped that night but was later found and taken into custody on June 18, according to Caprez.

Akron Police released the following bodycam footage from the incident.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE MAY BE CONSIDERED GRAPHIC.

Caprez identified the suspect as 26-year-old Keon Cleveland of Akron, who was charged with two counts of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons under disability.

Officers at the scene of the crime gave the victim first aid until paramedics came, Caprez said.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, including one to the chest, and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in serious condition, according to the report.

Police did not state whether the victim has been released from the hospital yet or not.

Akron Police the following still photos from the bodycam footage.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE CONSIDERED GRAPHIC.

Akron Police release footage from night suspect shot victim before firing towards officers (GRAPHIC) (Akron Police)

Akron Police release footage from night suspect shot victim before firing towards officers (GRAPHIC) (Akron Police)

Caprez said both of the officers involved have been with Akron Police for six years.

The officers are on paid administrative leave through the investigation per department policy, the release said.

Akron Police processed the scene, where a handgun was found, with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, according to the report.

Once the investigation from Ohio BCI is complete, it will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General for review, Caprez said.

According to Caprez, the Akron Police Department is conducting a separate, internal investigation with the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.