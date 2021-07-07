2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

18-year-old Beachwood teen dies in Warrensville Heights shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Beachwood teen died early Saturday after being shot multiple times in Warrensville Heights.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Gladstone and Warrensville Center Roads for a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. on July 3.

When officers got to the area, Christian Wagoner was found lying near the road.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police have no arrests and are asking anyone with information to call them.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Caught on camera: Lorain police ask for information after pit bull is dognapped
Caught on camera: Lorain police ask for information after pit bull is dognapped
Dewayne J. O’Neal
26-year-old man arrested in connection to pawn shop robbery in Elyria
Man shot while sitting in Akron parking lot dies
Man shot while sitting in Akron parking lot dies
Arii Payne (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Reward offered for capture of drug dealer with ties to Cleveland, Ashtabula, California