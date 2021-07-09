3 arrested on drug charges after bust by Eastlake police, Lake County Narcotics Agency

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were arrested last week after a bust by Eastlake police and Lake County Narcotics Agency.

Authorities discovered suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine when searching their car. They also found money, cell phones and a loaded syringe, according to a Facebook post from Lake County Narcotics Agency.

The arrests came after neighborhood complaints in the Erie Road area of Eastlake, authorities said in the post.

The post said a 24-year-old Eastlake man, 31-year-old Cleveland man and 23-year-old Painesville woman are all facing charges. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Authorities said the 24-year-old man is charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 31-year-old Cleveland man faces a felony charge of possession of heroin/fentanyl.

According to the post, the 23-year-old Painesville woman was held on an identity theft warrant for Wickliffe police in addition to being charged with felony drug possession and illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Authorities happened to find personal identifying information for several people when searching the car. They said it’s believed to be related to an ongoing identity fraud case involving the woman.

