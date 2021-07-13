Kirtland Police Chief suspended without pay for 30 days, hearing to determine his fate continued

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a three-month investigation, the city of Kirtland concluded that police chief Lance Nosse is guilty of misconduct in office, gross neglect of duty, and habitual drunkenness.

On Monday evening, the community gathered in Kirtland City Hall for what was supposed to be the hearing that determined if Nosse would be fired.

The chief’s lawyer and the city’s law director now have until Friday to come up with a deal that would include the chief’s resignation; otherwise, they will continue with the hearing on August 2nd. Until then, the chief is suspended without pay.

“We believe that this is a pattern that’s happening in the city of Kirtland over the last several years, that pattern being the OPBA, the police union, inserting themselves into your police department and dictating who’s gonna run it,” said Frank Consolo, Nosse’s attorney.

Tom Austin, Executive Director of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolence Association, called Consolo’s claims ridiculous.

“Ridiculous,” said Austin. “Again, we’re elected by our members through the democratic process. We’re here to represent our members; we’ll continue to do that. Every three years, they can decide if they want us or not, and they asked us to come forward as the representative to do that. It’s a tough job being a police officer; it doesn’t need to be made tougher by having these internal problems.”

A letter from Kirtland Mayor Kevin Potter outlined Nosse’s wrongdoings which include drinking before operating a city vehicle and operating a vehicle with an open container. The chief is also accused of vulgar language and verbal abuse regarding his subordinates’ race, color, and sex.

“The city is ready for a new chapter; this department is ready for a new chapter,” said Mayor Potter. “They deserve it, a lot of good men and women over there.”

19 News tried to speak with Nosse and his attorney, but both declined to comment.

