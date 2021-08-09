2 Strong 4 Bullies
Formers Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel accused of sexual assault by minor league batboy

Atlanta Braves' Marquis Grissom steals second base as Cleveland Indians' Omar Vizquel covers on...
Atlanta Braves' Marquis Grissom steals second base as Cleveland Indians' Omar Vizquel covers on the throw from catcher Sandy Alomar in the first inning of Game Four of the World Series at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1995. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)(HANS DERYK | Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff and Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man formerly employed as a batboy for the Birmingham Barons has filed a lawsuit alleging former MLB player Omar Vizquel sexually assaulted him.

The suit was filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Southern Division against Omar Vizquel, the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox, and Chisox Corp.

The suit states that the plaintiff was targeted by Vizquel because of his disability.

According to the suit, Vizquel repeatedly exposed his erect penis to the plaintiff and forced him to wash his back in the shower.

Rather than remedy the situation, the suit alleges supervisors and fellow coaches laughed at the sexual harassment and the plaintiff was eventually discharged from his employment.

Vizquel played for the Cleveland Indians from 1994-2004. The shortstop won 8 consecutive Gold Glove awards with the Tribe, was named to the American League All-Star team twice, and was crowned AL MVP in 1999.

In 2020, Vizquel’s wife accused him of domestic violence.

