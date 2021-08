AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was killed in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue Monday night.

Akron police officers found the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, around 10:10 p.m. He was in a garage and had a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:25 p.m.

