Winking Lizard Gateway temporarily closing.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Winking Lizard located in the Gateway District downtown is temporarily closing Sunday following the Indians game due to the current volume of business and the continuing challenges of staffing at other locations, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Facebook Post:

The Gateway Winking Lizard Tavern, located at 811 Huron Rd in Cleveland, Ohio will be temporarily closing after the Indian’s game Sunday, August 29th. This is not an easy decision, but the current volume of business and the continuing challenges staffing our taverns has made this unavoidable. ALL of our Gateway employees have been offered positions in Winking Lizards that are convenient for them and their schedules. We have not set a date to reopen and do not anticipate reopening before year-end. Galleria Winking Lizard is a short walk from the Gateway Lizard and will remain open.

We are currently short over 150 staff members at our operating locations. A big thank you to all our staff, family, friends, and our Lizard Nation for your support as we continue to work through food, beverage, and labor shortages. In the last week, we started a private Facebook page for family and ex-employees. We have over 100 members that are ready to pick up open shifts. Thanks to each of you for your help!

Those of you that are regulars at Bedford will be happy to see the return of Odie a few nights a week!

On a side note, all our locations are operating with reduced food and beverage choices, which is a byproduct of labor and supply issues. I’d love to tell you we are ready to expand the menu and do our legendary seasonal offerings, but we can’t physically do it right now. We have an amazing group of employees on our team that are working long days to help fill in holes on our schedules. We are doing our very best to take care of our guests as quickly as possible. We know wait times have increased for take out and dine in, and hope you understand and treat our staff with patience and kindness. They are an amazing group!

Jim, John & Fred

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.