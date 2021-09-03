2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-year-old dies after shooting in Elyria

Crime file photo
Crime file photo(Source: Gray News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Elyria.

Police identified the victim as Yadiel Torres from Elyria.

Elyria Police Capt. William Pelko said officers found Torres fatally shot around 2:20 a.m. His body was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Broad Street, he said.

Pelko said Torres suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Call Elyria police dispatch at 440-323-3302 with tips.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

