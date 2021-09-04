23-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a shooting in an Akron parking lot. Police said his death marks the 37th homicide in Akron in 2021.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of Buchholzer Boulevard.

According to a news release from Akron police, shots were fired by multiple people during an altercation at a suspected after-hours location.

Police said information is preliminary; it’s not currently known if the victim was involved in the fight.

Akron police officers gave emergency first aid to the victim when they arrived on scene. He died after being taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by EMS, according to the release.

The victim’s identity will be released following positive identification and family notification, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to the release. The homicide remains under investigation.

“Investigators are asking the public’s help to assist with identifying the persons involved in this tragic incident,” Akron police said in the release.

Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this shooting. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677).

Text a tip to 274-637.

