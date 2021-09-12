28-year-old woman shot to death outside her Garden Valley apartment home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman was shot outside her home on Garden Valley Avenue in Kinsman early Saturday.

Cleveland police say that a 30-year-old woman, who lives in a nearby apartment, is a suspect in the shooting.

Officers were called to an apartment at 7511 Garden Valley Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman shot, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The victim, later identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Chiffion Jefferson, was found on a second-floor landing, police said.

She had been shot in her chest.

Firefighters attempted to save her life until medics arrived and took Jefferson to University Hospitals, the release said.

She later died at the hospital.

Investigators believe that Jefferson and the suspect, who has not been identified by police, were involved in an argument earlier in the morning.

After shooting Jefferson, police say that the suspect ran to her own apartment in the 7500 block of Garden Valley.

Cleveland SWAT officers responded and searched the suspect’s apartment and several others in the complex but did not find the woman, according to the release.

Officers were on the scene for more than eight hours.

The victim’s children were on scene at the time of the shooting, police said.

They were taken into the care of a relative.

No arrest had been made as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The killing remains under investigation.

