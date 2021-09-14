2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kids’ Book Bank Cleveland preparing for busy fall with new initiatives

By Damon Maloney
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kids’ Book Bank Cleveland is ready to rock and roll as fall approaches and children get settled into a new school year.

Organization helps children read

Kid's Book Bank Cleveland is ready for another school year of helping kids learn to love reading. Damon Maloney TV talks to executive director Thea DeRosa Cerra about what's ahead.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The organization’s mission is to foster literacy and a love of reading by distributing free books to children in through through collaboration with community partners.

The Kids' Book Bank Cleveland is preparing for a busy fall with several initiates planned.
Thea DeRosa Cerra is the Kids’ Book Bank’s new executive Director. She’s joining 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to discuss how the organization continued to thrive during the height if the covid pandemic and several upcoming initiatives.

