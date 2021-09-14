Kids’ Book Bank Cleveland preparing for busy fall with new initiatives
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kids’ Book Bank Cleveland is ready to rock and roll as fall approaches and children get settled into a new school year.
The organization’s mission is to foster literacy and a love of reading by distributing free books to children in through through collaboration with community partners.
Thea DeRosa Cerra is the Kids’ Book Bank’s new executive Director. She’s joining 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to discuss how the organization continued to thrive during the height if the covid pandemic and several upcoming initiatives.
