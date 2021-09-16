2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 man dies after shooting near West Side Market, another man injured

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man has died after being shot in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man was also shot and is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds to the leg and chest.

Cleveland police said both victims were arguing with two other men at the Market Plaza just before shots were fired.

When officers arrived, Alexander Platt, of Cleveland, and Antwon Judge, of Cleveland Heights, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Platt later died from his injuries.

The suspects remain on the loose and Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-623-5464.

Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

