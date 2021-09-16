2 Strong 4 Bullies
MOCA Cleveland amplifying works of artists of color

By Damon Maloney
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland is doing something bold to better amplify the voices and works of artists of color.

A year-long institutional residency is transforming the second floor of the museum. Artist and entrepreneur Stina Aleah has an exhibition called “Healing Hands” that’s being showcased through September 26th.

Akidah Felder, senior communications director at the museum, is joining 19 News Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to discuss the new residency.

See the full story Friday night on 19 News.

