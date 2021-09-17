2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County assistant prosecutor arrested after argument with Walmart employee over $1 drink koozie

A Stark County assistant prosecutor was arrested after having an argument with a Walmart employee over $1 drink koozie.(WOIO)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County assistant prosecutor Lon’Cherie’ Billingsley was arrested outside of a Walmart in Mayfield Heights on Aug. 24.

Mayfield Heights Police released the body camera footage of Billingsley’s chaotic arrest.

According to police, all of the drama started after Billingsley got into an argument with an employee over the price of a $1 drink koozie.

Stark County prosecutor Kyle Stone did release a statement regarding Billingsley’s arrest.

It reads, in part:

“I was informed of the incident a few days after it took place. Due to my desire not to respond in haste, I requested body cam video and any other information that could be provided. I was made aware of, and shown, the footage of the incident on September 14th. That same day Ms. Billingsley was placed on paid administrative leave.”

Billingsley pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

