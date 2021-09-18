Injuries reported after fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown number of people were injured Saturday evening in a plane crash at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport in Wadsworth, Ohio.

The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m., according to Wadsworth police.

An aircraft was fulled engulfed in flame, police said.

The nature of the injuries, the number of injured and the circumstances that lead to the crash were not immediately available.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene and is investigating the crash, according to police.

This is the second plane crash in the Wadsworth area this month.

On Sept. 3, 74-year-old Peter Klapp, of Canton, was killed after the plane he was in crashed in a body of water in the middle of a field near the Wadsworth Municipal Airport.

Wadsworth is about 40 miles south of Cleveland in Medina County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.