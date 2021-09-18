2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Injuries reported after fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport

Wadsworth Municipal Airport
Wadsworth Municipal Airport(Source: Google Maps)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown number of people were injured Saturday evening in a plane crash at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport in Wadsworth, Ohio.

The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m., according to Wadsworth police.

An aircraft was fulled engulfed in flame, police said.

The nature of the injuries, the number of injured and the circumstances that lead to the crash were not immediately available.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene and is investigating the crash, according to police.

This is the second plane crash in the Wadsworth area this month.

On Sept. 3, 74-year-old Peter Klapp, of Canton, was killed after the plane he was in crashed in a body of water in the middle of a field near the Wadsworth Municipal Airport.

Wadsworth is about 40 miles south of Cleveland in Medina County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Platform Beer Co. releases Muni hazy IPA in limited edition cans just in time for football...
Platform Beer tips hat to Cleveland Browns with limited edition Muni hazy IPA
At least 1 severely injured after motorcycle crash on I-480 west near I-77
Beautiful final weekend of summer
Northeast Ohio weather: Nice final weekend of summer before fall-like cold front arrives
Man fatally shot while pushing stranger’s broken-down car on Cleveland’s East Side, police say