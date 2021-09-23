‘Pure evil’: Brother of murdered Akron man reacts to his body being found, upcoming trial

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A chilling missing person’s case turned murder investigation is finally ending nearly a year later.

The body of 27-year-old Akron man Iron Cannon was finally found last week and now his family is focused on justice.

Cannon’s brother, 30-year-old C.J. Elkins, said his brother was murdered at the Big Sky Apartments in Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2020.

He said his brother was there to hang out and drink with a couple of friends at their apartment that night.

Both of those men and five other people accused of covering up the crime are in custody.

“Nothing will ever be the same ever like this is somebody that I was around every day, my brother, best friend,” said Elkins.

Eleven months after he went missing in Wadsworth, authorities finally found the body of Iron Cannon in the waters of Lake Milton State Park in Mahoning County.

“It was like a relief of like being able to wake up and like not have to wonder like where he at or if I’m driving somewhere or going somewhere wondering like if they put him over here or if they did that to him like that alone in it’s own sense it was like that one part of the nightmare I guess that I get to look at like I don’t have to wake up with the pain of not knowing where my little brother at.”

Elkins said the last moments he spent with his brother keep replaying in his head.

“I didn’t personally get to be like that day like I love you or this or that or the third it was just like you know we brothers, we talk every day so it’s like sometimes we might see each other and be like bro you’re annoying I don’t wanna talk to you or deal with you right now and it’s just like wow I would give anything for him to just be able to walk in the door,” an emotional Elkins said.

Police arrested seven people total, but the bizarre and mysterious case has had many twists and turns along the way.

Authorities said not only was Cannon murdered, but there was also an elaborate coverup.

“Pure evil,” said Elkins.

Five of the seven were charged with obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.

“Why did they do it?” asked Elkins. “What made them go the lengths that they did, the stuff that they did, you know normally it’s if somebody kills somebody you know it’s a crime scene. They leave, this, that or the third whatever but it’s like y’all really decided like to destroy his body like y’all had no sympathy or heart whatsoever.”

Justin Hornbeck, 28, was charged with murder, and Tyrone Render, 27, was charged with tampering with evidence with a firearm specification.

His brother said Cannon didn’t know Justin, but Tyrone was like a brother to him.

“Tyrone, you knew him and you allowed all this to happen like even if it was a situation to where like it was an accident and something went wrong or this that and a third it’s like you all decided to take him and bury him or whatever and then unbury him and cut him up like that’s sick,” Elkins said with disgust.

There are still more questions than answers in this case, like why was Cannon killed in the first place?

And why did so many people who didn’t know him get involved in the cover-up?

That’s something Cannon’s brother is hoping will come out in court.

“How in the hell did they have time to, to kill him, move him several times and then cut him up and dump him in the lake?” Elkins asked.

Police told 19 News they found Cannon’s body thanks to the testimony of one of the seven suspects and Cannon was exactly where the suspect said he would be.

“I guess that I’ll never forgive them for what they did like they took the heart and soul of my family like my life will forever be changed because of a coward act,” Elkins said.

Justin Hornbeck, the man charged with murdering Cannon is set to go to trial on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.