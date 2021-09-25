Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time on Saturday, a Cleveland Fire truck has been involved in a crash.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said this crash was a hit-skip.

A license plate number was spotted before the car fled, he said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near Fulton and Bailey avenues.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported and the truck remains in service.

