Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time on Saturday, a Cleveland Fire truck has been involved in a crash.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said this crash was a hit-skip.
A license plate number was spotted before the car fled, he said.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near Fulton and Bailey avenues.
The spokesperson said no injuries were reported and the truck remains in service.
