2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip

Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip
Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time on Saturday, a Cleveland Fire truck has been involved in a crash.

Intoxicated driver crashes into Cleveland Fire truck, police say

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said this crash was a hit-skip.

A license plate number was spotted before the car fled, he said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near Fulton and Bailey avenues.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported and the truck remains in service.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,379 new COVID-19 cases
Alex Beasley
2nd person from shooting near University of Akron campus dies
COVID booster shot generic
COVID-19 booster doses now available for eligible Ohioans, health department says
Cleveland Division of Fire (File photo)
Intoxicated driver crashes into Cleveland Fire truck, police say