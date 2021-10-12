2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man shot, killed after getting out of his car

Superior Avenue scene
Superior Avenue scene(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man was shot in the back after getting out of his car on the city’s East side Monday afternoon.

Cleveland police said Ernest Earley had parked his vehicle across from 1245 E. 86th Street.

After he exited, shots were fired from an unknown direction and Earley was struck.

A passerby administered first aid and called 911.

EMS rushed Earley to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

