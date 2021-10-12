Ohio governor: New Amazon fulfillment center will bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The office for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that Amazon will be building a new fulfillment center in Canton.

The 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2022 at 2550 Columbus Road NE.

According to Amazon, Canton was selected as the location for the building because of the “talented workforce, welcoming community, and highly-developed customer service logistics.”

“Amazon has been a strong partner in Ohio, investing billions in cloud data centers, advanced distribution facilities, air service infrastructure, and more while creating over 41,000 jobs that provide healthcare and tuition assistance,” the governor said. “We look forward to working with Amazon as it continues to demonstrate its confidence in Ohio’s value proposition, premier location, and outstanding talent.”

The internet retailer has invested approximately $12 billion in Ohio between 2010 and 2020.

Approximately 1,000 new jobs will be created with the arrival of the new fulfillment center.

“This is the single largest employer we have brought to the city of Canton in many decades,” Mayor Thomas Bernabei said.

Average starting wages of $18 per hour, as well as health benefits, paid time off and parental leave, and more will be offered to prospective workers.

Northeast Ohio is home to several other Amazon fulfillment centers, located in North Randall, Euclid, and Akron.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.