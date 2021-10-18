25-year-old Cleveland man shot to death inside his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found shot to death inside his car in the city’s Union-Miles Neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called out to the 12000 block of Angelus Avenue around 11 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, Tarrence Menefee, 25, was found unconscious in his vehicle.

EMS transported Menefee to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

