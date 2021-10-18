2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

25-year-old Cleveland man shot to death inside his car

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found shot to death inside his car in the city’s Union-Miles Neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called out to the 12000 block of Angelus Avenue around 11 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, Tarrence Menefee, 25, was found unconscious in his vehicle.

EMS transported Menefee to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

19 News
‘Me and My Community’ mural revealed in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
David Spivey, 23, of Cleveland, is wanted for aggravated murder. Cleveland police allege his...
Cleveland man wanted for his role in 2020 killing of 2 brothers
Spectrum Dermatology
Northeast Ohio doctor tries to make health care more attainable by accepting cash payments
(Source: WOIO)
3 Cleveland police officers hurt on the city’s East side