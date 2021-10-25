27-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot on porch on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on a porch in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood around 7:50 Sunday evening.

According to officers, the suspect drove up to a home in the 13000 block of Svec Avenue, got out of his vehicle and struck a 37-year-old man in the face with a gun.

DeAndre Williams and a third man then walked out of a home and the suspect fired multiple shots at them.

Williams was struck in the chest.

The third man was not injured.

Williams was transported to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-623-5464.

